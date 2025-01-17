Browns Nation

Friday, January 17, 2025
Analyst Names The Best Free Agent QB The Browns Should Sign

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have found themselves with a difficult decision.

Deshaun Watson recently re-tore his Achilles, which immediately cast doubt upon his playing status for the 2025 campaign.

Quarterback has been one of the positions that the Browns have struggled with for more than a decade, and they’re looking for someone to lock down the position for the foreseeable future.

Watson doesn’t appear to be a viable option, and the team seems less than thrilled about Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston.

The team could target someone with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 draft, but considering that this is said to be a weaker class, that might not be in their best interest.

In a recent appearance on BetRivers Network, Dustin Fox suggested that Sam Darnold might be the best available option to help the Browns moving forward, giving his reasoning as to why this team should pursue the free agent.

“I’m not gonna let the last two weeks scare me off of this dude, man,” Fox said.

Fox mentioned Darnold’s last two games of the 2024 season, which didn’t exactly inspire confidence in his game against top-tier opponents.

If prospective teams only look at those two games, Darnold might not seem appealing, but he was viewed as an MVP candidate for a large part of the season.

If he can find that style of play on a new team, especially the Browns, it might be worth taking a shot on him to see if the offense can improve at all.

Browns Nation