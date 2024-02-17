Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Names The Defining Moment Of Browns Season

Analyst Names The Defining Moment Of Browns Season

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The 2023 – 2024 NFL season was full of incredible and unforgettable moments for the Cleveland Browns.

From clinching a playoff spot in Week 17 to winning four different player and coach awards, including Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Assistant Coach of the Year, 2023 was a season for the record books.

In a season full of defining moments, you can pick from a smorgasbord of options.

For Cleveland Browns reporter Dan Labbe, that defining moment came in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens (via Cleveland Browns on cleveland.com on YouTube.)

 

As Labbe states, the game against the Baltimore Ravens truly was like a movie for Browns fans.

They went from beating the best team in football and looking like they had the best quarterback in the game to that same quarterback getting hurt and missing the rest of the season.

Just like that, they were back at square one, and Browns fans were already starting to say, “There’s always next year.”

However, in the same way that they battled back after Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury in Week 2, the Browns found a way to win football games and create magic in Cleveland.

Most of that magic was courtesy of veteran NFL quarterback Joe Flacco.

Flacco joined the Browns following Watson’s injury and started five of the final six games of the season, winning four of them and securing Cleveland a playoff spot.

For many fans, Cleveland’s defining moment this year was when the Browns signed Flacco, as it was because of his signing that Cleveland had such a memorable finish to the season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

browns helmets

Former NFL GM Doubles Down On Browns Trade Idea

3 mins ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

PFF Gives Notable Honor To Myles Garrett After 2023 NFL Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Says Browns Should Trade Deshaun Watson To NFC East Team

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Has Reportedly Made A Decision About Returning To Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message On New Browns O-Line Coach

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Reacts To Wild Valentine's Day Card Referring To His Accident

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Can't Help But Laugh At Former Teammate

2 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

Insider Explains Where Browns Stand With Tee Higgins

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

NFL Reveals Browns' Final Position In 2023 Power Rankings

3 days ago

A detail of Gunner Olszewski #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers helmet prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Claps Back At Former Steelers Lineman Over Browns Comments

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Lose Another Coach To AFC Rival

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Makes His Thoughts Clear on Ken Dorsey

4 days ago

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchel Trubisky

Analyst Suggests Browns Should Sign Former Steelers QB

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Analyst Shuts Down Criticism Of Myles Garrett's DPOY Win

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers helmet

Browns Analyst Names Which Potential Steelers QB Would Concern Him The Most

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Je'Rod Cherry Has Strong Statement On Browns Roster

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Has Hilarious Message About Browns Super Bowl Chances

4 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Has Big Message for Browns Fans

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Shares Notable Update Amid Injury Recovery

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Tony Grossi Makes a Prediction About Joe Flacco's Future

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns

Browns Send Strong Message For 2024 NFL Season

5 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry Could Make Browns History With Potential Extensions

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes Admission About Browns Debut

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Browns Insider Reveals Factors That Led To Ken Dorsey's Firing In Buffalo

6 days ago

Former NFL GM Doubles Down On Browns Trade Idea

No more pages to load