Analyst Names The Defining Moment Of Browns Season

The 2023 – 2024 NFL season was full of incredible and unforgettable moments for the Cleveland Browns.

From clinching a playoff spot in Week 17 to winning four different player and coach awards, including Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Assistant Coach of the Year, 2023 was a season for the record books.

In a season full of defining moments, you can pick from a smorgasbord of options.

For Cleveland Browns reporter Dan Labbe, that defining moment came in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens (via Cleveland Browns on cleveland.com on YouTube.)

As Labbe states, the game against the Baltimore Ravens truly was like a movie for Browns fans.

They went from beating the best team in football and looking like they had the best quarterback in the game to that same quarterback getting hurt and missing the rest of the season.

Just like that, they were back at square one, and Browns fans were already starting to say, “There’s always next year.”

However, in the same way that they battled back after Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury in Week 2, the Browns found a way to win football games and create magic in Cleveland.

Most of that magic was courtesy of veteran NFL quarterback Joe Flacco.

Flacco joined the Browns following Watson’s injury and started five of the final six games of the season, winning four of them and securing Cleveland a playoff spot.

For many fans, Cleveland’s defining moment this year was when the Browns signed Flacco, as it was because of his signing that Cleveland had such a memorable finish to the season.