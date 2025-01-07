Analyst Names The ‘Wise Move’ For Browns In 2025 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have locked in the second overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft this April.

Their path to this selection became clear after Saturday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens secured a top-three spot, which then improved to second overall when the New England Patriots topped the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans, following their defeat to the Houston Texans, claimed the first overall selection.

ESPN Cleveland analyst Jake Trotter sees a clear strategy for the Browns’ valuable draft position.

“You got so many different needs, left tackle, running back, pass rusher, receiver, that the wise move would be to trade down. And I think they would want to do that,” Trotter explained during a recent segment.

.@Jake_Trotter thinks that it would be wise for the Browns to trade down in the 2025 NFL Draft. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/sIKwWWrSR7 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 6, 2025

His analysis points to a broader opportunity for the Browns to stack up additional picks, a strategy that aligns with General Manager Andrew Berry’s typical approach to team building.

Looking at the current roster, Trotter notes that Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah stand as the only young players from previous first-round picks still playing on rookie deals or early extensions.

With the Browns missing from the first round since 2021, trading down could provide the perfect chance to rebuild their young talent pool.

This approach would allow them to address multiple roster needs while adding fresh, cost-effective players to their lineup.

The decision ahead carries significant weight for Cleveland’s future, as they look to maximize the value of their highest draft position in recent years.

Whether they stay put at number two or trade down for additional picks, this April’s draft could reshape the Browns’ roster for seasons to come.

