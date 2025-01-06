Browns Insider Has Strong Belief About What Team Will Do In Draft

Long before the start of the season, the Cleveland Browns were expected to be a playoff team or at least be in the mix for a postseason berth.

Now, they’re locked in as one of the worst teams in the league.

The only silver lining is that they have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They could use it to get a difference-maker.

Nevertheless, team insider Tony Grossi doesn’t see that happening.

On ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi stated that he fully expected the Browns to trade down.

He argued that unless they fall madly in love with one of the quarterback prospects they could potentially get, he sees them looking to flip that asset and turning it into more picks:

“I think he wants to collect extra assets,” he said.

"I think he wants to collect extra assets," – @TonyGrossi on why he thinks the Browns will want to trade down from the No. 2 pick. Would you be ok with them trading back? pic.twitter.com/4DVtK96Ndt — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 6, 2025

The Browns desperately need a quarterback, and GM Andrew Berry vowed to revamp the quarterback room in the offseason.

However, some are less enthusiastic about Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, believing the next class is richer at the position.

If the Browns also feel that way, they could target some of the veterans that could become available, such as Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, or even Aaron Rodgers.

The team has several needs all across the roster, and the roster isn’t particularly young.

With that in mind, acquiring as many draft picks as possible would make sense.

For now, however, this is nothing but speculation, and we’ll know more about their plans as the draft draws closer.

NEXT:

Browns Linked To Interesting Choice In 2025 Draft