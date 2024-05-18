Insider Makes Early Record Prediction For Browns’ First 6 Games

With more than three months before the NFL regular season kicks off, a lot can go wrong for the Browns – or any team, for that matter – that affects the outcome of their regular season.

Guessing a final record for Cleveland now assumes a healthy lineup throughout the year, which Browns fans know is not the norm for this team.

Browns insider Tony Grossi took a stab at predicting the future this week after the NFL released the team’s 2024 schedule in full on Wednesday.

On “The Daily Grossi” podcast, Grossi predicted Cleveland’s record after one-third of the season is in books.

“There’s a chance for the Browns – I think – to go 4-2 in their first six games,” Grossi said.

Grossi pinned the record prediction on a game he considers to be the second-biggest contest on the Browns’ schedule – the Week 2 road trip to face Jacksonville.

Should the Browns defeat the Jaguars, the next three weeks of the schedule – home versus the New York Giants before two road contests at Las Vegas and Washington – set up nicely for the team to produce wins against weaker members of the NFC East division.

The insider added the 4-2 record is not one that head coach Kevin Stefanski would admit to as a prediction, yet Grossi said Stefanski and the front office have those discussions and set records to measure the team’s progress throughout the season.

Grossi said that with the Browns’ last seven games being their most difficult stretch, Cleveland needed to get off to a fast start to return to the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

