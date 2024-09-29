Analyst Names What He Needs To See To Feel Good About Browns

Cleveland Browns fans entered the season with aspirations their franchise could produce its first-ever Super Bowl run after making the AFC playoffs last season.

Those hopes were based on a new offensive scheme, the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson, and eventually the return of Nick Chubb.

Three games into the 2024 NFL season, things could not have gone worse for the Browns.

Cleveland’s offense is among the worst in the league, Watson is ranked 31st in QBR, and Chubb still has no public timetable for his return.

Some Cleveland fans may have given up on the season, a point that analyst Chris McNeil addressed on the “BIGPLAY Cleveland Show” podcast this week.

The show’s X account shared a video of McNeil answering co-host Gabriella Kreuz’s question about what he would need to see this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders to feel good about Cleveland moving forward.

“To make me feel good, you’ve gotta dominate,” McNeil said, adding, “We have not seen that out of the Browns, certainly this season, most of last season (too).”

McNeil pointed to seeing a complete game from “all three phases” for the Browns: offense, defense, and special teams.

The analyst said that he was not expecting that to happen this weekend, however.

Part of McNeil’s apprehension around the team is the amount of starters out of the lineup.

Cleveland will play today without three offensive linemen the Browns started in 2023, including both tackles.

Defensively, the Browns are slated to have most of their starters as only linebacker Jordan Hicks is listed as questionable ahead of the kickoff.

