Monday, December 16, 2024
Analyst Notes A Big Concern About Kevin Stefanski's Tenure

Analyst Notes A Big Concern About Kevin Stefanski’s Tenure

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been up and down with Kevin Stefanski at the helm.

The team has alternated good seasons with not-so-good ones.

While he’s mostly earned the benefit of the doubt, even being named Coach of the Year twice in five years, one negative aspect has remained constant.

As Mikey McNuggets of Ultimate Cleveland Sports pointed out, the Browns have always had issues with penalties with Stefanski at the helm.

They’ve never finished better than 11th in terms of penalties for a full season.

They’re currently tied for the sixth most penalties in the entire league at 102.

No coach is perfect, and there will always be flaws, but this is something to examine closely.

He’s been in charge of the team for five seasons, and undisciplined football isn’t good football at all.

You can’t expect to be successful when you’re constantly going backward on offense or allowing first downs and giving away yards on defense.

The Browns have all the talent and should be a perennial dark horse to go the distance out of the AFC North Division.

Stefanski is a great coach, and the team would have difficulty finding a better replacement for him among the currently available candidates.

However, he needs to improve and make the necessary tweaks to ensure that this team finally lives up to its potential.

If that doesn’t happen next season, he might not get many more opportunities.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation