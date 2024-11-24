Browns Nation

Sunday, November 24, 2024
Analyst Notes A ‘Wow Play’ From Jameis Winston In Thursday’s Win

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Since becoming the Cleveland Browns’ starter, Jameis Winston has breathed new life into the passing game and offense.

The journeyman quarterback seems to have found a home in Cleveland.

He’s been throwing the football well and giving the team newfound confidence on offense.

Winston was the hero in the Browns’ recent win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

He led them to a comeback win in the fourth quarter despite the heavy snowfall.

Cleveland found themselves trailing late in the game, but Winston was able to manufacture scoring drives to steal a victory away from their AFC North rivals.

Winston didn’t throw any touchdowns, but he rushed one in himself and put the team in scoring position several times.

Winston connected with Jerry Jeudy on several big plays throughout the evening and, via Matt Waldman of Footballguys, highlighted one particular throw.

A wow play from Jameis Winston in the Lake Effect snow of #Cleveland. The placement on the move is excellent,” Waldman posted.

In the clip, Winston executes a play-action pass.

He rolls right and hits Jeudy downfield on the move.

Not only is this throw highly difficult because he is on the move, but the weather obscures his field of vision.

Jeudy has been the biggest beneficiary of Winston’s recent heroics, and the two are giving the Browns fan base something to cheer for during the rest of the regular season.

Browns Nation