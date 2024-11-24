Browns Nation

Sunday, November 24, 2024
Analyst Reveals What The Browns Should Do At QB This Offseason

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may not be heading to the postseason this season, but thanks to Jameis Winston, the team has been able to build some positive momentum in recent weeks.

Winston started the 2024 NFL season as the backup quarterback behind Deshaun Watson.

However, after the latter was ruled out for the remainder of the year due to a torn Achilles the former took up the reins and has provided a spark offensively.

Unlike Watson, Winston has been more than willing to push the football downfield, which has led to more explosive plays and positive yardage.

Winston recently led the Browns to their best win of the season, coming from behind to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, casting doubt on Watson’s future as the team’s starter.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, Watson is owed an excessive amount of money on his deal, so parting ways with him this offseason is out of the question.

Instead, analysts like Andrew Brandt of Sports Illustrated believe the Browns should keep Watson but draft his replacement in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Watson is untradeable and uncuttable, but they need to draft one and get him going..,” Brandt posted.

Brandt makes a good point that Watson won’t be released or traded due to his contract, so drafting his successor would be the best move for the franchise in the long term.

The quarterback pool isn’t as great as last year’s draft class, but players like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward could be suitable.

Regardless, Watson’s likely played his last down as the starting quarterback in Cleveland.

Matthew Peralta
Matthew Peralta
Browns Nation