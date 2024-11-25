Browns Nation

Monday, November 25, 2024
Insider Notes A Surprising Fact About Browns’ Defense This Season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after an interception during the second quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had the season they hoped they’d have.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has only won three of their first eleven games of the season, and the playoffs are pretty much out of reach by now.

Nevertheless, as discouraging as the record might be, the Browns have actually shown up to play against divisional rivals.

Moreover, they’ve found plenty of success against some of the most prominent running backs in the game.

As team insider Tony Grossi pointed out, none of the big-name backs, such as Derrick Henry, Najee Harris, or Saquon Barkley, have found much success against the Browns.

Barkley, perhaps the only non-quarterback who might draw some legitimate consideration for MVP this season, ran for 47 yards on 18 carries vs. the Browns, adding two catches for seven yards and failing to score.

On the other hand, Harris amassed 41 yards on 16 carries vs. the Browns, averaging a pedestrian 2.6 yards per attempt and never rushing for more than 11 yards.

Henry did manage to score a touchdown, but he only had 73 yards on 11 touches, one of his most modest outings of the season.

The Browns take pride in their defense.

Jim Schwartz’s unit is still solid and well-coached, and they’ve shown that there’s another layer to their game once they’re motivated to be at their best.

The biggest challenge will be keeping that motivation high when things aren’t going their way, but it might be too late for that this season.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation