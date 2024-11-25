Insider Notes A Surprising Fact About Browns’ Defense This Season

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had the season they hoped they’d have.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has only won three of their first eleven games of the season, and the playoffs are pretty much out of reach by now.

Nevertheless, as discouraging as the record might be, the Browns have actually shown up to play against divisional rivals.

Moreover, they’ve found plenty of success against some of the most prominent running backs in the game.

As team insider Tony Grossi pointed out, none of the big-name backs, such as Derrick Henry, Najee Harris, or Saquon Barkley, have found much success against the Browns.

It’s somewhat amazing none of these RB leaders — Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Najee Harris, etc — had big games v Browns. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 25, 2024

Barkley, perhaps the only non-quarterback who might draw some legitimate consideration for MVP this season, ran for 47 yards on 18 carries vs. the Browns, adding two catches for seven yards and failing to score.

On the other hand, Harris amassed 41 yards on 16 carries vs. the Browns, averaging a pedestrian 2.6 yards per attempt and never rushing for more than 11 yards.

Henry did manage to score a touchdown, but he only had 73 yards on 11 touches, one of his most modest outings of the season.

The Browns take pride in their defense.

Jim Schwartz’s unit is still solid and well-coached, and they’ve shown that there’s another layer to their game once they’re motivated to be at their best.

The biggest challenge will be keeping that motivation high when things aren’t going their way, but it might be too late for that this season.

NEXT:

Updated NFL Draft Order Shows Where Browns Currently Stand