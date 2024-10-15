Analyst Notes Browns’ Difficult Remaining Schedule

The Cleveland Browns’ season might not be over yet, but it certainly looks like it.

Sitting on a 1-5 record at this point in the season is far from encouraging, especially considering the way they’ve played.

It’s not like they’ve lost close games vs. very good teams; they’ve found multiple ways to lose against all sorts of teams this season.

To make things even worse, things won’t get any easier for the remainder of the season.

As pointed out by Daryl Ruiter on X, the Browns have the sixth-toughest remaining schedule in the entire league.

Their opponents have a combined.556 winning percentage.

#Browns have the 6th toughest remaining schedule – opponents have a combined .556 win percentage — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 15, 2024

The next couple of weeks could be brutal for Kevin Stefanski’s team, as they have back-to-back divisional contests with the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

Then, they have Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Browns then have the New Orleans Saints on deck before another divisional tilt, this time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

They have the Denver Broncos before their rematch with the Steelers, and then, they close out the season with dates with the Kansas City Chiefs, Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens.

On paper, they might not be able to win more than two games for the remainder of the season.

If there’s any silver lining, it might be that they could be able to find their new quarterback with a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, although they will also have to find someone to take Deshaun Watson and his contract.

