Gregg Williams Rips Browns, Says ‘High School Teams’ Play Better

Everything that could’ve gone wrong for the Cleveland Browns has gone wrong this season.

They’ve only beaten the 1-5 Jacksonville Jaguars, and making the playoffs seems like a long shot, to say the least.

That was on full display again in their close loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Browns kept it a close game for most of the evening, but penalties were a recurring theme that killed a lot of their drives.

With that in mind, the coach father duo of Gregg and Blake Williams put the team on absolute blast.

Talking on their COME GET SOME podcast, Gregg Williams claimed that the Browns should be embarrassed by that, stating that even high school teams fare better in those situations.

Blake & Gregg Williams are EMBARRASSED by the Browns 😳 "High school teams do better than that!" –@CoachGreggSB44 😳 Full show in free @BIGPLAY app: https://t.co/OXpsNVtSgT pic.twitter.com/wdcLQFvXdI — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) October 15, 2024

They were livid at the fact that the team shot themselves in the foot because of their inability to snap the ball in a timely and correct manner.

The Browns played better, especially on defense, if there’s any silver lining to the loss.

But just like Williams pointed out, as poorly as Deshaun Watson has performed so far this season, he’s not the only one responsible for the team’s struggles.

This is starting to feel like a lost season for Kevin Stefasnki’s team, and a lot of things will have to change in the offseason.

