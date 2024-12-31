Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Mel Kiper Jr. Links Browns To Top RB Prospect

Mel Kiper, Chris Mortensen and Keyshawn Johnson broadcast for ESPN during the 2007 NFL Draft on April 28, 2007 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York.
(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need a difference-maker on offense.

They used to have one in Nick Chubb, but there are more than enough reasons to doubt that this will continue.

As such, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if the Browns were to roll the dice on a running back in the first round of the NFL Draft.

That’s, of course, assuming they trade down from the No. 3 spot to acquire more draft capital.

With that in mind, NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. listed them as one of the teams that could potentially be in the mix to land Boise State superstar Ashton Jeanty.

“Kiper also threw the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers into the mix for Jeanty,” Zucker said.

Some experts claim that Jeanty would undeniably be a top-five pick if he weren’t 5-foot-9.

Even so, his height – or lack thereof – didn’t stop him from being the most disruptive running back in college football last season.

His elusiveness and lateral quickness are just otherworldly, and he’s got elite body control.

Jeanty forced a nation-leading 111 missed tackles, and he was a wrecking ball after contact as well.

He runs angrily, and with determination, and while he’s rarely praised for his pass-catching skills, he also proved that he could be a reliable pass-catcher.

Jeanty has drawn comparisons to players like Jahmyr Gibbs, and he has the potential to be a legitimate superstar.

Kevin Stefanski’s offense was much better when it featured a legitimate three-down back.

Some fans would admittedly rather have an offensive tackle or a quarterback, but Jeanty would add another element to the offense.

