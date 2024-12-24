Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Analyst Notes Impressive Stats From 3 Browns Players

browns helmets
(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns will wrap up their 2024 NFL campaign soon, ending their season next Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

With a 3-12 record, the Browns fanbase has had little to cheer for this year as their on-the-field performances have failed to win many games.

As Christmas is just around the corner, analysts like Daniel Oyefusi are attempting to bring cheer to the Cleveland faithful this holiday season.

On X, Oyefusi revealed three impressive stats for Browns’ players to create “some positivity for Browns Twitter,” the analyst wrote.

Oyefusi shared that rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has an 11.9 percent pressure rate, a stat that would rank among the top 15 in the league.

The caveat to Hall’s incredible stat is that the defensive lineman does not have enough snaps offensively this season to qualify for the ranking.

The second stat Oyefusi shared was for third-year running back Jerome Ford.

This season, Ford is averaging 5.5 yards per rush for the Browns, and the player trails only Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley in this category.

Finally, Oyefusi shared that veteran offensive lineman Jack Conklin has had an impressive stat this season, revealing that the tackle has the fifth-best run block win rate for offensive tackles in 2024.

All three stats show the Browns have talented players on the roster despite their poor record in 2024, and each player Oyefusi named is under contract next season for Cleveland.

The Browns return to action this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, their final home contest this season.

Browns Nation