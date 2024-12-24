Former Player Says Browns QB Deserves A Lot Of Credit

The Cleveland Browns finally called quarterback Jameis Winston’s number to return to the field during their Week 8 contest against the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite sitting for nearly two years, Winston rose to the occasion and helped the Browns win that contest and one more game by piloting two fourth-quarter comebacks.

When Winston failed to help the Browns win their next three games, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski decided to bench the former No. 1 overall draft pick to allow second-year player Dorian Thompson-Robinson to finish out this season.

Although he was the No. 3 quarterback for Sunday’s 24-6 loss to Cincinnati, Winston remained active throughout the day and constantly talked to Thompson-Robinson to help him navigate his first start of the season.

That’s why former Browns player and analyst Hanford Dixon showered Winston with praise following Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

“I have to give him a lot of credit because he’s been a pro’s pro throughout this whole thing,” Dixon said.

Dixon explained that Winston was constantly “running to DTR” to tell the young quarterback where he could make adjustments during the game, helping him read the Bengals’ defense.

Winston was listed as the emergency quarterback in Week 16 as he dealt with shoulder soreness.

Bailey Zappe – a player Cleveland signed after losing Deshaun Watson to an Achilles injury – was the second-string quarterback for the Browns against the Bengals.

The Browns have not released their depth chart for the Week 17 contest against the Miami Dolphins, meaning Winston’s role for this week has not yet been revealed.

