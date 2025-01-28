Analyst Notes Interesting Change With Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry At Senior Bowl Practice

The Cleveland Browns have a coveted pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as the team’s 3-14 regular season earned the organization the second overall selection in April.

Cleveland could address multiple positions with the high draft pick, ranging from their immediate need at quarterback to long-term needs on the offensive or defensive line.

Their high first-round pick is the first one Cleveland has owned in the past four years after the franchise traded away multiple top-tier draft picks to acquire Deshaun Watson in 2022.

Several Browns’ assistants have been invited to work with the teams directly as coaches for the Senior Bowl.

Those assistant coaches aren’t the only ones hitting the field during practices this week, according to analyst Zac Jackson.

The analyst noted that both head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry have made changes to their approach for the upcoming senior showcase.

“Kevin Stefanski is here with Andrew Berry watching Senior Bowl practices from the sideline. With the Browns back in the QB business, that’s a change from past years,” Jackson said.

Jackson noted that the Browns are potentially eyeing a quarterback with their first-round draft pick, and analysts have asserted that Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are the top two prospects.

Cleveland has a vacancy at the starting position after Watson suffered a torn Achilles in October, and the player re-ruptured that tendon a second time during his rehab.

The Browns have acknowledged Watson will miss a significant portion of the season after his second surgery to repair his injury, a procedure that was performed in early January.

