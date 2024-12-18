Jameis Winston Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Being Benched

Jameis Winston had a fun ride as the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback and had some incredible moments, namely when he beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

However, that time has come to an end, as the team announced it is switching to Dorian Thompson-Robinson this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

His three-interception debacle against the Kansas City Chiefs last week was the final nail in the coffin, but Winston is still going to be his typical positive self and recently revealed his honest thoughts about being benched.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared a clip of Jameis’ recent press conference, and he said, “I know I’m capable of bringing that fun and that joy, and I know I’m capable of transitioning, the paradigm shift of an organization. What I’m going to continue to focus on and build upon is my ability to consistently do that. Consistently have that fun without lows. Eliminate all the lows. Eliminate all the negatives that are in my game.”

Jameis added that there is only one negative in his game, which is surely his propensity to throw interceptions, as it’s clear that if he could find a way to limit those, he’d be a legitimately great quarterback and have a full-time starting role somewhere.

DTR has one touchdown and seven interceptions in his 12-game career so far, but the team hopes the 25-year-old can prove that he has gotten better and should factor into the team’s plans long-term.

He gets to start his run with a matchup against one of the NFL’s worst defenses, as the Bengals have been a disaster all year.

