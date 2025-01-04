Browns Nation

Saturday, January 4, 2025
Analyst Predicts Browns Will Trade Star Player This Offseason

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by: Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

 

It has been a miserable season for the Cleveland Browns that hasn’t lived up to the expectations many had heading into the year, as injuries at key positions and overall offensive ineptitude have brought the team crashing back down to earth after winning 11 games and making a playoff appearance last season.

After such a downfall, some tough decisions will inevitably need to be made in the offseason, and one analyst recently made a bold prediction about one star player being traded.

Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac wrote that the Browns will trade defensive end Myles Garrett to the Arizona Cardinals for multiple draft picks.

“Prediction: The Browns trade Myles Garrett to the Arizona Cardinals for a 1st, 3rd, & 5th round draft pick. Arizona signs Garrett to a 4 year, $140 million renegotiated contract through 2028 that includes $91M guaranteed,” Ginnitti wrote.

The article predicted that other star players around the league, such as Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall, Jaire Alexander and J.J. McCarthy, would also change teams.

Garrett has delivered his typical dominant production this season with 14.0 sacks, but the Browns are at an inflection point and need to start winning, or it could be time to blow it all up again.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has made it clear he doesn’t want to be part of another rebuilding process.

At 29 years old, he is in his prime and doesn’t have much more time to wait for the Browns to build a contender.

Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation