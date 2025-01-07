Browns Nation

Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Analyst Reveals What Browns Should Do With No. 2 Pick

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are entering the offseason with a lot of power.

After their suboptimal season, the Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a position that many struggling teams would love to be in.

The 2025 class isn’t necessarily said to be a strong quarterback class, but there is optimism in players at other positions, including running back and edge rusher.

Many Browns fans and analysts have indicated that, despite a weaker QB class, the team should take a swing at a rookie, hoping to hit big at a position that has been historically tough for the organization.

Analyst Emmett Golden presented a different take in a recent segment of ESPN Cleveland.

“I think what would be best, is probably trading back to six. Look, you trade back to six, you get two extra ones and a two, and you draft the best pass-rusher in the draft,” Golden said, adding, “Then you can recoup what you spent on Deshaun Watson.”

Golden believes that the Browns would be better served to trade back in the draft, not only giving them additional capital but also having a potential opportunity to draft Abdul Carter, the best edge-rusher in the class.

A player like Carter could be a catalyst in helping rebuild the defense from the ground-up.

In Golden’s mind, it’s better to trade back and take a player that many believe is close to a sure thing in the NFL, versus taking a swing on a quarterback that may or may not pan out.

Browns Nation