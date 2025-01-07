Analyst Reveals What Browns Should Do With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns are entering the offseason with a lot of power.

After their suboptimal season, the Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a position that many struggling teams would love to be in.

The 2025 class isn’t necessarily said to be a strong quarterback class, but there is optimism in players at other positions, including running back and edge rusher.

Many Browns fans and analysts have indicated that, despite a weaker QB class, the team should take a swing at a rookie, hoping to hit big at a position that has been historically tough for the organization.

Analyst Emmett Golden presented a different take in a recent segment of ESPN Cleveland.

“I think what would be best, is probably trading back to six. Look, you trade back to six, you get two extra ones and a two, and you draft the best pass-rusher in the draft,” Golden said, adding, “Then you can recoup what you spent on Deshaun Watson.”

Here's what I would do with the 2nd pick. pic.twitter.com/hMFhdAsm4g — Emmett Golden (@egoldie80) January 6, 2025

Golden believes that the Browns would be better served to trade back in the draft, not only giving them additional capital but also having a potential opportunity to draft Abdul Carter, the best edge-rusher in the class.

A player like Carter could be a catalyst in helping rebuild the defense from the ground-up.

In Golden’s mind, it’s better to trade back and take a player that many believe is close to a sure thing in the NFL, versus taking a swing on a quarterback that may or may not pan out.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Andrew Berry Can't Fix Browns' Offseason Problems