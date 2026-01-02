Analyst Notes What ‘New Years Resolution’ Should Be For Browns

Now that the new year has arrived, people all over the world are trying to stick to resolutions that will help them find success. That is also true for a number of NFL teams.

The Cleveland Browns have a slew of issues they need to work through before next season begins, but there is one situation that deserves more attention than others.

Writing for PFF, Zach Tantillo said that the Browns’ New Year’s resolution should be to invest in and evaluate quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is just concluding his rookie season in the league.

“Properly evaluate Shedeur Sanders with real support,” Tantillo wrote. “Cleveland’s supporting cast has made it difficult to fairly evaluate Shedeur Sanders. The Browns’ wide receiver group ranks as the lowest-graded unit in the NFL, while the offensive line sits near the bottom of the league overall and owns the league’s worst pass-blocking grade. Upgrading the infrastructure around Sanders is essential if the Browns want a clear answer on whether he can be the franchise quarterback moving forward.”

According to Tantillo, Sanders isn’t the problem, but the rest of the team around him is. If the Browns really want to get the most out of him and determine if he can truly lead this squad, they need to get to work at building a stronger group surrounding him.

The Browns need to decide what they will do in the upcoming draft, with some people claiming they should pursue a new QB and others feeling they should put a stronger focus on the offensive line. If the front office can secure some wide receiver talent, it could help Sanders become the starting quarterback he wants to be.

This season has had several promising moments from Sanders, but most people agree that he isn’t where they want him to be. But that may not be due to a lack of talent, but rather a lack of support around him.

Browns fans aren’t sure which way the team will go, but there are a number of people like Tantillo who feel that Sanders hasn’t been given a fair chance to shine. While it may be tempting for Cleveland to find a new quarterback in the draft, it might also make more sense to hold onto Sanders, build around him, and then judge just how well he can lead.

