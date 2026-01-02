Browns Predicted To Make Big Move After Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns are heading into their season finale with far more at stake than the final score. The conversation around leadership and direction has reached a boiling point. What happens after Sunday may ultimately matter more than anything that happens on the field.

One analyst believes the decision is already coming.

During a recent broadcast on ESPN Cleveland, radio host Tony Rizzo offered a blunt prediction about the Browns’ future.

“This is gonna be Stefanski’s last game,” Rizzo said.

"This is gonna be Stefanski's last game," – @TheRealTRizzo thinks that the Browns will be making a coaching change after Sunday. https://t.co/G9S4oj5M7n pic.twitter.com/O9eIZe3Ird — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 2, 2026

Rizzo’s prediction reflects what many around the fan base already believe.

What makes this moment different is the timing.

Reports have already surfaced that the Browns have done preliminary research on potential coaches. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is quickly gaining traction among rumored candidates.

Stefanski has had moments of success in Cleveland. He has won Coach of the Year twice. He has guided the Browns to the playoffs. He has dealt with instability at quarterback that few coaches could survive. All of that is true.

But it is also true that this team has lacked discipline and consistency for too long.

Rizzo’s prediction may ultimately prove to be right or wrong. But it captures the prevailing feeling around the Browns as Sunday approaches.

Once the final whistle blows, the focus will shift immediately.

