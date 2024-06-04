Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, June 4, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Announce D’Qwell Jackson’s New Role

Browns Announce D’Qwell Jackson’s New Role

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 27: Tight end Dennis Pitta #88 of the Baltimore Ravens miss a pass against middle linebacker D'Qwell Jackson #52 of the Cleveland Browns during the NFL Game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 27, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns announced seven new additions to their staff on Tuesday, including a promotion that is sure to excite long-time fans of the franchise.

According to the release, fan-favorite linebacker D’Qwell Jackson was hired full-time for the franchise he spent eight years with from 2006 until 2013.

Analyst Zac Jackson shared on Twitter the news that D’Qwell Jackson was hired as a pro scout for the organization after spending the last year in various roles.

Jackson is one of six individuals announced by the Browns who will work as a scout or assistant scout.

Since his retirement in 2016, Jackson has been involved with football in multiple roles.

Last year, Jackson was spotted several times around Cleveland, including a trip to the 2023 NFL Combine as well as during OTAs last year.

After 141 games over a decade-long NFL career, Jackson hung up his cleats for good in 2016 after a three-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts.

For his career, Jackson recorded 1,192 tackles, including seven seasons with triple-figure tackle amounts.

Jackson also recorded 19.5 sacks, 13 fumble recoveries, seven forced fumbles, and nine interceptions over this 10-year career.

The linebacker made one Pro Bowl in 2014 despite leading the league in solo tackles (2011) and combined tackles (2008) during his professional career.

The Browns drafted Jackson out of Maryland in 2006 with their second-round selection.

At Maryland, he was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 after his fantastic senior season with 137 tackles, four sacks, and two interceptions.

Jackson was also named to multiple First-team All-American rosters in both 2004 and 2005.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Sends Strong Message About Play Caller Speculation
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends Strong Message About Play Caller Speculation

3 hours ago

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Discloses Reason Behind Extension Delay For Kevin Stefanski And Andrew Berry

3 hours ago

BEREA, OHIO - JULY 28: Footballs lay on the field during the first day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Share Video Of Deshaun Watson And Nick Chubb Together

18 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Elijah Moore #8 celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Unveils Future Plans For Elijah Moore

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio Reveals His Thoughts On New OL Coach

23 hours ago

Justin Hardee #34 of the New York Jets congratulates Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the game at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Justin Hardee Makes Bold Statement About 2024 Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Earns High PFF Positional Ranking

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Has Harsh Criticism Of Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Analyst Identifies 3 Browns Vets Who Need A Strong Training Camp

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns and Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after Ward's fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Bleacher Report Ranks Browns CB Duo Among NFL Elite

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

PFF Reveals Myles Garrett's Rank For Top-10 Edge Defenders

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Identifies Biggest Remaining Question From OTAs

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Praises 1 Move Browns GM Andrew Berry Made This Offseason

4 days ago

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a defensive play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

PFF Ranks Browns Roster Among AFC's Top 10

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns equipment manager carries Cleveland Browns helmets following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Receive Intriguing ESPN Power Rank

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Analyst Reveals Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Status For Second OTA Session

4 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: Pat McAfee hosts his show The Pat McAfee Show on Radio Row at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pat McAfee Makes Bold Statement About Mike Vrabel

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Ken Dorsey Details Growth From Browns Veteran QB

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Bubba Ventrone Reveals Browns' Plans For Kickoff Changes

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore Describes Changes For Browns Offense

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Jim Donovan Remains Radio Voice Of Browns Despite Retirement Announcement

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns coach Mike Vrabel

Jim Schwartz Reveals His Thoughts On Having Mike Vrabel With The Team

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Video Shows Encouraging Sign For Deshaun Watson At Practice

5 days ago

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 08: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Analyst Reveals Offensive Projections For Nick Chubb

5 days ago

Browns Nation