Browns Announce D’Qwell Jackson’s New Role

The Cleveland Browns announced seven new additions to their staff on Tuesday, including a promotion that is sure to excite long-time fans of the franchise.

According to the release, fan-favorite linebacker D’Qwell Jackson was hired full-time for the franchise he spent eight years with from 2006 until 2013.

Analyst Zac Jackson shared on Twitter the news that D’Qwell Jackson was hired as a pro scout for the organization after spending the last year in various roles.

The Browns announced that former linebacker D’Qwell Jackson has been hired as a pro scout. Jackson has been around the team at various points and in various capacities over the last year, and now he’s been hired full-time. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) June 4, 2024

Jackson is one of six individuals announced by the Browns who will work as a scout or assistant scout.

Since his retirement in 2016, Jackson has been involved with football in multiple roles.

Last year, Jackson was spotted several times around Cleveland, including a trip to the 2023 NFL Combine as well as during OTAs last year.

Former #Browns LB D’Qwell Jackson here today at OTAs. Not sure capacity yet pic.twitter.com/C2urEDPK1I — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 24, 2023

After 141 games over a decade-long NFL career, Jackson hung up his cleats for good in 2016 after a three-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts.

For his career, Jackson recorded 1,192 tackles, including seven seasons with triple-figure tackle amounts.

Jackson also recorded 19.5 sacks, 13 fumble recoveries, seven forced fumbles, and nine interceptions over this 10-year career.

The linebacker made one Pro Bowl in 2014 despite leading the league in solo tackles (2011) and combined tackles (2008) during his professional career.

The Browns drafted Jackson out of Maryland in 2006 with their second-round selection.

At Maryland, he was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 after his fantastic senior season with 137 tackles, four sacks, and two interceptions.

Jackson was also named to multiple First-team All-American rosters in both 2004 and 2005.

