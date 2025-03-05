Browns Nation

Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Analyst Pleads With Browns To Re-Sign 1 Free Agent

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do over the next several weeks.

They have a lot of difficult roster decisions to make, along with choosing who they will take with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Decision fatigue might be setting in for the front office, but fans are banging the table for certain players to stick around, and for the team to cut ties with others.

Chris Oldach gave a very public plea to the Browns’ front office in a recent segment of ESPN Cleveland, begging them to keep Nick Chubb around for at least one more year.

“To the Browns organization, I implore you. Do not let Nick Chubb go,” Oldach said.

Oldach indicated that Chubb is much more of an asset than a hindrance, believing that he can help this team take the next steps into their future.

There are several unknowns at many positions, and there is likely a steep learning curve coming with a potential new quarterback in the offense.

If the Browns can retain a player like Chubb, they have one more seasoned veteran on the team to help younger teammates with the roster transition.

Chubb might not be the player he was before his surgery, but he brings a lot to the table in the locker room, something NFL teams value a lot.

Oldach wants the Browns to consider all of this when deciding on his future, hoping they make the right call down the stretch.

Otherwise, the fanbase could be in for another rough patch.

Browns Nation