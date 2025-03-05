Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Nick Chubb In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns have several roster questions to answer over the next several weeks.

Fans and analysts alike are wondering how the team will move forward at quarterback, which has taken up a lot of the conversation.

However, this isn’t the only positional group that needs some re-work, as their offense is slated to look a lot different.

For starters, they could be without Nick Chubb, who is a free agent and could be on his way out of Cleveland.

Given his injury history, Chubb will likely get a relatively inexpensive contract, which could be desirable for the Browns, but they’ve already seen what he can do, both on and off the field.

Thankfully for the Browns, it looks like they’ll have some time to make up their minds, at least according to Albert Breer’s recent conversion on 92.3 “The Fan.”

“He may wind up being a second-wave free agent,” Breer said, indicating that other running back pieces might fall into place first, giving the Browns an opportunity to see what they could offer Chubb, should they feel so inclined.

"He may wound up being a second wave free agent…at his position, that would mean guys like Najee Harris getting their deals and then see where the chips fall." 📞 @AlbertBreer w/ @NickWilsonSays & @JPeterlin on #Browns RB Nick Chubb in FA 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/SUPI3nBWit pic.twitter.com/PqhUkyJ0LQ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 4, 2025

There has been a lot of discourse surrounding the Browns and who they might take in the draft, and running backs have been listed as a high priority.

If they feel better about a younger player or players, it might be more beneficial to take risks rather than relying on someone who’s on the mend from major surgery.

Fans are interested to see how all facets of the offense are going to look, and this is just one more domino that needs to fall in the offseason.

