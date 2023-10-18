Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Praises 1 Impactful Figure For The 2023 Browns

Analyst Praises 1 Impactful Figure For The 2023 Browns

By

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns spent plenty of money in the offseason to revamp their team.

However, perhaps the most impactful move they made isn’t suiting up on the field.

The Browns’ best move of the offseason was hiring Jim Schwartz to be their defensive coordinator.

Ironically, that has now become a concern for Ken Carman and Anthony Lima, as they believe he’s on pace to become a head coach and will be virtually irreplaceable (Via Audacy).

They raved about the outstanding job Schwartz has done to flip the narrative around this defense.

It’s not usual to see one of the worst defenses in the league turn into the best overnight, and that’s precisely what’s happening with this unit.

The Browns made it a point of emphasis to get better against the run by bringing in some studs for their defensive front, but no one expected them to be as dominant as they’ve been.

Schwartz is making Joe Woods look even worse in the eyes of the fans, and that’s not an easy thing to do.

With this kind of performance, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him become the next in line to earn a head coaching job, and while defensive-minded HCs usually don’t fare as well as offensive specialists, he should get plenty of offers sitting on his table.

The Browns cannot afford to lose him, so who knows what happens?

If Kevin Stefanski gets the boot at the end of the season, he should be on the shortlist to take his job.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks towards the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Directly Comments On His Status For Sunday

6 mins ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Analyst Notes 1 Defensive Player's Growth This Season

25 mins ago

Talanoa Hufanga #29 of the San Francisco 49ers pressures PJ Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Browns' Plans For P.J. Walker

1 hour ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defense Stands Alone With Elite 2023 Stat

3 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during pregame warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

Analyst Explains Why 49ers Game Was Meaningful For Kevin Stefanski

21 hours ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a defensive play during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dan Orlovsky Makes A Strong Statement About Browns' Defense

21 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes His Thoughts Clear On Browns' Chances To Win Division

21 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Numbers Highlight Denzel Ward's Big Game Against 49ers

1 day ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defense Is At Least Top-5 In Four Major NFL Categories

2 days ago

Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns tackles Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defense Continues To Embarrass Elite Competition

2 days ago

PJ Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass while pressured by Clelin Ferrell #94 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

P.J. Walker Reveals He Got Advice From Former Browns QB

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

ESPN Updates Browns' Chances To Make The Playoffs

2 days ago

Mike Ford #28 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his team's 19-17 against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement After Browns' Upset Win Over 49ers

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns, 49ers Players Got Into A Fight Before The Game

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Says 1 Browns WR Must Step Up Against 49ers

3 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Receive Major David Njoku Update

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Potential Deshaun Watson Comeback Date

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Shares His Thoughts On Browns Playing 49ers

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns CB Has Impressive Stat To Start The Season

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals If Browns Players Still Believe In Kevin Stefanski

4 days ago

P J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns. and Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns look on during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Players Reveal Their Thoughts On QB P.J. Walker

4 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has An Honest Admission About Showing His Burns

4 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New 49ers Addition May Debut Against Browns

4 days ago

Browns Star Makes A Clear Statement Ahead Of 49ers Matchup

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson Directly Comments On His Status For Sunday

No more pages to load