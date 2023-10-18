Browns Nation

Deshaun Watson Directly Comments On His Status For Sunday

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks towards the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson spoke to reporters today about his injured shoulder.

And the Cleveland Browns quarterback stopped short of announcing his return for Week 7.

Watson described his issue as a rotator cuff injury and said it involved some micro-tears.

Ian Rappaport was among those who were quick to post the uncertain update.

The NFL insider relayed Watson’s quote that his status is still “up in the air.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski advised the group that Watson would not practice today.

And that P.J. Walker would get his second straight start if his starter can’t go against Indianapolis.

Walker remains on the practice squad and his name does not appear on the depth chart.

Watson explained to reporters that the issues caused by his injury are not pain-related.

It is more of a strength and fluidness issue within the muscle group.

He says he still can’t throw the ball with much force and has limited accuracy.

Cleveland’s biggest player investment ever says he does not want to hurt his team on the field.

Watson worries that defenses would realize that he can’t throw further than a certain distance.

And that would let them play in a smaller box, shutting down the limited options Watson has.

Watson did offer that there has been significant improvement since the week after the injury.

He would yet not rule out recovering in time to face the Colts.

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

