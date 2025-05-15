Analyst Predicts Big Decision With Devin Bush

The Cleveland Browns face unexpected off-field turbulence as linebacker Devin Bush encounters serious legal troubles that have cast doubt over his future with the team.

While speculation grows about his roster status, not everyone believes his time in Cleveland is coming to an end.

During a recent appearance on “The Bruce Drennan Show,” Browns analyst Ryan Tyler expressed confidence in Bush remaining with the organization despite the ongoing situation.

“I believe they (Browns) really want to, and unless something comes out, I would imagine he stays on the team,” Tyler said.

Bruce and Ryan talk #Browns linebacker Devin Bush and what his status COULD look like this upcoming season. #DawgPound "Unless something comes out I would imagine he stays on the team." –@Ryantyler33

The legal issues stem from an arrest earlier this month in Pennsylvania.

Court records confirm Bell Acres Police, a department near Pittsburgh, took Bush into custody.

He now faces charges of simple assault and harassment following the incident.

The Cleveland Browns acknowledged the matter with a brief statement, noting they are “aware and gathering more info” about the situation.

All eyes now turn to the preliminary hearing scheduled for May 20 in Allegheny County court, which will provide the next chapter in this developing legal matter.

ESPN obtained a criminal complaint that reveals police responded to an assault call in a Pittsburgh suburb.

The woman involved, who said she’s Bush’s girlfriend, claimed that the linebacker got physically aggressive after a heated argument and chased her as she recorded the incident on her phone.

Bush later confirmed breaking the phone, but denied that any physical contact took place.

Bush, 26, just completed his first season with the Cleveland Browns, participating in 16 games and recording 76 tackles.

