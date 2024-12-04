Browns Have An Unfortunate Road Losing Streak In Pittsburgh

To say that the Cleveland Browns have had a tough time against the Pittsburgh Steelers might be an understatement.

The Browns have struggled to get it going on the road vs. their divisional rivals for years.

It’s been 20 road games since they last won in Pittsburgh.

As Tom Withers of the Associated Press pointed out, the last Browns win on the road against the Steelers was a 33-13 game on October 5, 2003, when Tim Couch was the starting quarterback.

A lot has transpired since those days.

Even so, that doesn’t mean the team has to wave the white flag and not put up a fight.

If anything, as tough as this season has been, sweeping the season series vs. their lifelong divisional rivals would be a huge and much-needed morale boost for this locker room and organization.

The Browns have looked much better since Jameis Winston was named the starting quarterback, and they beat the Steelers in their last home matchup.

Granted, they won’t be the home team, and the blizzard will no longer be a factor.

But even when the weather wasn’t inclement, Kevin Stefanski’s team still held its own pretty decently in the first half vs. the Steelers.

Myles Garrett was extremely inspired when T.J. Watt was watching on the sidelines, and he’ll look to bring that same motivation to this road matchup.

History isn’t on the Browns’ side, but that only means it’s time to end that streak once and for all.

