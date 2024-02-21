Browns Nation

Analyst Predicts Fan Reaction To Potential Nick Chubb Cut

By

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

For years, the Cleveland Browns have been able to rely on Nick Chubb.

Chubb has been one of the most efficient, dominant, and consistent running backs in the game.

He’s gotten his numbers regardless of the never-ending quarterback struggles, and he’s put the offense on his back — both literally and figuratively — to move the chains and put some points on the scoreboard.

On top of that, he’s always been a class act, earning praise and respect from colleagues and rivals alike.

That’s why the fans won’t be happy to hear that the team is reportedly considering cutting ties with him.

With that in mind, Tony Rizzo predicted a huge backlash from the fans if they decide to go in that direction (via ESPN Cleveland).

Chubb suffered a major injury this past season — the second in his career dating back to his days in college.

He’s not getting any younger, and he’s about to make $11 million in base salary next season, so it would make sense from a financial standpoint.

Running backs usually fall from grace faster than other players, and this business has been absolutely ruthless to them in the past couple of years.

The Browns could always decide to do right by him and sign him to a contract extension to try and lower his base salary for the foreseeable future, depending on how they feel about him after watching him when he gets back to full strength.

This will definitely be a story worth following closely in the upcoming weeks.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

