Analyst Predicts Trouble For Kevin Stefanski Despite Latest Win

The Cleveland Browns are ready to roll with Shedeur Sanders. The rookie fifth-round pick will make his second career start on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. It will be his first home start and third NFL game after subbing in for Dillon Gabriel in the loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, even though that’s what most people want to see, John Middlekauff believes there’s no way Kevin Stefanski can win in this situation.

Talking on his “3 & Out” podcast, Middlekauff argued that Sanders’ success might only lead to Stefanski’s firing.

“You see the video of Stefanski and Shedeur Sanders. Rookie making his first start at quarterback. Pretty easy one to go, ‘Give it up for Shedeur.’ So I’m on board with, yeah, a little weird. Here’s the reality: Guys drafted in the 5th, 6th, 7th round, the head coach might not even like that player. That might be the GM’s pick. And, clearly, Stefanski drafted Dillon Gabriel. I can’t blame him for Shedeur Sanders—the rest of the league wasn’t touching him either. But, clearly, he doesn’t like him. I think this notion of like everyone going, ‘He’s not nice.’ It’s fuc**** football. He doesn’t like him. He goes makes plays and everyone will shut up and Stefanski will be fired at the end of the year,” Middlekauff said.

"If Shedeur continues to makes plays he'll shut everyone up & Stefanski will be fired."@JohnMiddlekauff reacts to the notion that the Browns head coach doesn't like his rookie QB. pic.twitter.com/FLPwFp2QAL — 3 & OUT with John Middlekauff (@3andout_pod) November 26, 2025

Stefanski Stays Focused On Winning Amid Player Narratives

There have been multiple reports dismissing the narrative that Stefanski does not like Shedeur. In fact, they’ve reportedly met for at least one hour after practice since the start of the season. Then again, people have seemed to take issue with every single thing Stefanski has done or said – or not – when it pertains to Sanders.

Dillon Gabriel didn’t get a game ball after his first career game, at least not on tape. Still, no one took issue with that.

This time, Stefanski gave Myles Garrett the game ball after he had three sacks and set a new career best. Unfortunately, even former pro athletes like Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson used their platforms to spread all those narratives about Stefanski not wanting him to succeed.

They played the game, and they know that they gave out multiple game balls. Also, even if that wasn’t the case, the moment was about Garrett.

Whatever the case, Sanders came with plenty of unwanted attention. But at the end of the day, no one benefits more from winning than the head coach.

