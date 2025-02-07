Shannon Sharpe Has Advice For Browns About Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns aren’t playing in the Super Bowl, and they didn’t even make the playoffs, but they have been the talk of the town during Super Bowl week.

Myles Garrett’s trade request has turned the league around in a lot of ways, and many analysts and fans are trying to figure out what his next destination will be.

The Browns have remained adamant that they are going to do what they can to retain him, but at this point, that doesn’t seem likely.

Garrett wants out, and when a star player is frustrated, it’s often better to let them walk rather than letting them stay in the building and potentially make the team’s culture worse, if only for a time.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson talked about this situation in a recent segment of their show, “Nightcap,” with Sharpe giving the Browns a piece of advice.

“If I’m Cleveland, I’m getting him out of the AFC… I don’t want to run the risk of having to see him,” Sharpe said.

He wants the Browns to ensure that they won’t see Garrett on the field regularly, as he is still one of the best defenders in the league.

Trading him in-division would be an especially risky decision, as they’d have to face off against him six times per year.

Analysts like Sharpe and Johnson have their opinions on what should happen with Garrett, but at the end of the day, if the Browns aren’t willing to trade him, none of this will come to fruition.

