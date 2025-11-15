Former Ravens Star Makes Major Statement About Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett is already a first-ballot Hall of Famer and had little left to prove after signing a massive four-year extension this past offseason that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The contract didn’t do anything to convince him to let off the gas pedal, as he is on pace for a career year with 11 sacks through nine games.

Garrett has staked his claim in recent years as the best defensive player in football, and it’s tough to dispute that at the moment. One former Baltimore Ravens star recently took it a step further and made an even bigger statement about Garrett.

Legendary pass-rusher Terrell Suggs stopped by The Rich Eisen Show recently to talk ball. He said that not only is Garrett the best defensive player in football, but he is the best overall player in the NFL.

“I said it a couple of weeks ago, but I think Myles Garrett is probably the best player in the league right now,” Suggs said.

Even in a tough year, Garrett’s consistent pressure keeps opposing offenses on edge

It’s great to see Suggs vouching for his fellow pass rusher even though the two played for AFC North rivals. That being said, it’s hard to dispute what he said.

There is no player on offense who has consistently been as dominant over the past few years as Garrett has on defense. Year in and year out, Garrett churns out double-digit sacks and commands all the attention in the world from opposing offensive lines.

Myles Garrett makes pass rushing look way too easy pic.twitter.com/SaBVcpyT9y — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 9, 2025

Now that he has some help in the form of a couple of powerful defensive tackles in Maliek Collins and Mason Graham, he has been freed up even more to do what he does best. It has been fun to watch, and despite the Browns being a lowly 2-7, Garrett makes them a must-watch event every week.

