Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Trade Between Browns, Rams

There are many scenarios surrounding what the Cleveland Browns might do with the No. 6 and No. 24 overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, most of them include Myles Garrett remaining on the team, and that seems to be at least somewhat in doubt.

Rumors surrounding the All-Pro defensive end are approaching full speed again after a change in the wording of his contract is seen as making him easier to trade. An ideal time to make such a deal would be before this draft, when the Browns would know how they should plan for the next couple of years.

With that in mind, analyst Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report is proposing a blockbuster trade between the Browns and Los Angeles Rams, which would give Cleveland an additional first-round pick this year, another one in 2027, plus younger edge rusher Byron Young.

Los Angeles Rams receive: EDGE Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns receive: 2026 Round 1 Pick (13), 2027 Round 1 Pick, EDGE Byron Young

“For the Browns, it’s the same haul the Dallas Cowboys got a year ago for Micah Parsons — a pair of first-rounders and a quality starter. Some will argue it’s too much. Others will say it’s too little. But it’s realistically the best the Browns could likely get, and the Rams can offer something that other contenders cannot — a selection inside the top 15 this year. And while Young isn’t Garrett, he’s a Pro Bowl-caliber player in his own right. This trade would leave the Browns with a trio of first-rounders in 2026: No. 6, No. 13 (from the Rams) and No. 24 (obtained from the Jacksonville Jaguars in last year’s Travis Hunter deal). Now let’s see what kind of damage the team can do with all that draft capital,” Davenport wrote.

This may not be the maximum return the Browns should expect for Garrett, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year who just set the NFL record for sacks in a season. Earlier reports suggested that Cleveland could seek three first-round picks for the 30-year-old.

However, despite being a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Young could be seen as a first-round choice, based on his play in his first three seasons. He had 12.0 sacks last season, when he earned his first Pro Bowl distinction, 7.5 sacks in 2024, and 8.0 sacks in 2023. That’s to go along with 205 total tackles and 61 quarterback hits overall.

That is excellent production for a third-year player, though Young is older than most, having turned 28 years old in March. He is also about to play the final season of his rookie contract, so he would need a lucrative new deal to stay in Cleveland.

Also, with the Rams expected to be a Super Bowl contender again, a possibility that will only increase if Garrett comes on board, the picks the Browns would receive will likely be very low in the first round, so maybe there is a better deal out there to be had.

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