Analyst Proposes Browns, Panthers Trade

The Cleveland Browns have struggled with Deshaun Watson at the helm.

It seems like the former Houston Texans star has lost his confidence, and whether it has to do with injuries, mental issues, or what’s going on in his life outside of football, the fact of the matter is that things aren’t working out.

Nevertheless, the team has taken a strong stance regarding him.

Given his steep salary, they’re going to keep trying to put him in a position to succeed and get him to turn things around.

But if that’s not the case, perhaps they could entertain the idea of trading him.

Needless to say, not many teams would be willing to absorb such a big salary or cap hit.

However, ESPN analyst Evan Cohen believes the Carolina Panthers could be a perfect trade partner for them.

Talking on UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio, he claimed that the Browns could send Watson, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2027 conditional second-round pick to Carolina for Bryce Young.

.@EvCoRadio has a Deshaun Watson ↔️ Bryce Young proposal. – Watson

– 2026 1st round pick

– 2027 conditional 2nd round pick (can become a 1st) for Bryce Young What are your thoughts? https://t.co/UEdA5hO1Qm pic.twitter.com/yWX13O81D8 — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) October 17, 2024

Per Cohen, the Browns would have to pay the bulk of Watson’s salary, meaning they would need a quarterback with a high upside and a low salary and cap hit, thus making the out-of-favor Young a likely candidate.

The Panthers, on the other hand, could be getting two first-round picks if Young were to perform well and become a starter in Cleveland.

They would cut Watson and take the cap hit and would essentially be buying one or two first-round picks to find their quarterback for the future.

This is a risky bet, but it makes sense for two teams who failed to land their franchise quarterback.

