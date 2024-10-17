Ken Dorsey Reveals His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson’s Performance This Season

The Cleveland Browns are sitting on a 1-5 record after six weeks.

Needless to say, this wasn’t the start of the season most fans, analysts, and team members hoped for, especially after making the playoffs last season.

Granted, the team has dealt with multiple injuries, but most people still point the finger at Deshaun Watson for the team’s struggles.

Even so, Ken Dorsey likes what he’s seeing from his quarterback.

Talking to the media, the Browns’ offensive coordinator claimed that Watson still gives the team the best opportunity to win (Via Scott Petrak).

#Browns OC Ken Dorsey follows Kevin Stefanski, says Deshaun Watson gives team “best opportunity” to win. pic.twitter.com/KMqkfod7ZV — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 17, 2024

Per Dorsey, Watson is playing tough and making some great throws in the pocket.

He also praised him for making plays with his legs.

Dorsey stated that as much as Watson has been to blame for some of their offensive struggles, other players have also made mistakes.

He claimed it would take an 11-man effort to dig the offense out of this hole, adding that they’ve been doing great things but still need to be more consistent.

Of course, it’s not like he would’ve said anything different.

It’s become evident that the Browns will continue to ride with Watson through thick and thin, most likely due to his big contract.

Most teams would’ve turned to their backup already, even if for a quarter, to get a glimpse of someone different trying to lead the offense.

As of now, it seems like only an injury would make Jameis Winston take the field and sub in for the struggling Watson.

