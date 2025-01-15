Browns Insider Believes The Team Is Intrigued By 1 QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have a new offensive coordinator.

As such, it only makes sense that he has a say in what they do at the quarterback position.

Considering this, several rumors have already circulated about the team potentially being interested in taking Jalen Milroe.

When asked about that, Browns insider Tony Grossi admitted it would be a realistic possibility.

On ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi stated that while he wouldn’t take Milroe, he has some intriguing physical traits.

Does the Tommy Rees promotion mean that the Browns like Jalen Milroe? @TonyGrossi thinks so… "I think someone in that building is intrigued by Milroe" Would you be down for the Browns drafting Jalen Milroe? pic.twitter.com/9QPNnzEaeN — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 15, 2025

Nonetheless, the team shouldn’t take him as high as No. 2.

Instead, some believe he’s going to be an early second-round pick.

Of course, some fans do not want to hear that, especially since they could take either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns are also expected to pursue a veteran quarterback to compete for the starting job.

They could trade down from No. 2 to get more picks or choose to draft Travis Hunter and still be in a position to go after Milroe.

While not a perfect prospect by any means, Milroe did look good under Tommy Rees’ tutelage when they were together at Alabama.

Also, while Alabama quarterbacks haven’t always turned out to be good in the NFL, it wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen a second-rounder outplay his draft stock.

It’s nothing more than speculation for now, but these rumors could only grow louder as the draft approaches.

