Analyst Reveals 3 Tough Contract Decisions Browns Will Soon Face

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade for Deshaun Watson will go down as one of the worst in professional sports history.

Of course, it didn’t seem that way at the time, but it’s hard to feel otherwise at this point.

Giving him a fully guaranteed contract worth a whopping $230 million has put the team in a tough position, salary cap wise.

That’s why Browns analyst Jason Lloyd says the Browns will soon face some tough contract decisions with three players.

Talking on “The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” he stated that they soon will need to figure out what to do with veterans like Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and David Njoku, as their contracts will run out after next season.

Bitonio is reportedly considering retirement, and he’s likely not going to return if the team goes through a rebuild, so the Myles Garrett situation could also have a big effect on his decision.

With the Browns needing a bit of retooling on the offensive line, they might choose to part ways with Teller as well.

As for Njoku, he’s one of the team’s best pass-catchers and playmakers, so he seems to be the likeliest candidate to stay put in Cleveland regardless of what they choose to do.

In hindsight, their pursuit of Watson set the team back at least five or six years.

NEXT:

Potential Browns QB Prospect Could Make Big Jump In Draft