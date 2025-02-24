Browns Nation

Monday, February 24, 2025
Analyst Proposes Intriguing RB Prospect For Browns In Draft

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

Even if the Cleveland Browns bring back Nick Chubb, they will still need to add more bodies to their running back room.

They need someone to either handle the bulk of the workload or take the torch from Chubb’s hands if he plays well again.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Matt Wilson shared a clip of Kansas State RB D.J. Giddens, and he seemed to be quite high on him.

There’s actually plenty to like about him.

While his numbers from last season (1,601 total yards and eight touchdowns) don’t necessarily pop out, his game could certainly translate to the pros.

He showcased a strong ability to make defenders miss, especially after the first level.

He’s also proven to be consistent in the passing game, both as a pass-catcher and a blocker. He’s elusive, quick, and has a good vision for finding running lanes.

In three years with the Wildcats, Giddens rushed for 3,087 yards and 23 touchdowns with 679 receiving yards.

He left the program as their third-leading rusher and fourth in total yards from scrimmage.

The Browns don’t have an established rushing attack right now, and the starting RB spot should be up for grabs.

This team needs a spark out of the backfield, and while a lot of that will also depend on their ability – or lack thereof – to bolster the offensive line, adding a quick and strong RB like Giddens would also help.

He should be up for grabs on Day 3.

Browns Nation