Tommy Rees Expected To Join Kevin Stefanski With Falcons

Kevin Stefanski is wasting little time building out his coaching staff in Atlanta, and one familiar face from his Cleveland tenure is expected to be part of the plan.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are expected to hire former Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to serve as their new OC under Stefanski. Rapoport reported that Rees had been the favorite for the job throughout the process and is now set to land in Atlanta as Stefanski begins shaping the next phase of his head coaching career.

“The #Falcons are expected to hire former #Browns OC Tommy Rees as the new OC for coach Kevin Stefanski, sources say. The favorite all along, Rees now lands in Atlanta,” Rapoport wrote.

The #Falcons are expected to hire former #Browns OC Tommy Rees as the new OC for coach Kevin Stefanski, sources say. The favorite all along, Rees now lands in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/06VrkKGxGJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2026

In Atlanta, Rees will be tasked with coordinating an offense that is undergoing its own transition. The Falcons are coming off a disappointing season and will be working to stabilize their quarterback situation while maximizing a roster that includes young offensive talent at the skill positions.

From the Browns’ perspective, Rees’ departure marks another piece of the previous coaching staff moving on. With Stefanski now in Atlanta and several former Browns assistants following him elsewhere, Cleveland continues to reshape its own football operations after a period of organizational turnover.

While the move has not yet been formally announced by the Falcons, all signs point toward Rees joining Stefanski’s staff in the coming days. If finalized, the pairing will reunite a coach and coordinator who already share a strong working relationship and a vision for how to build a modern NFL offense.

