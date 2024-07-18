Analyst Questions Browns’ Plan For Amari Cooper Contract Talks

The Cleveland Browns and Amari Cooper have yet to work something out.

The talented wide receiver hasn’t reported to team activities and some fear he might consider holding out if he doesn’t get a new deal.

Needless to say, that could only force the Browns’ hand to trade him, but Ken Carman just doesn’t see things that way.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the Browns analyst stated that there was simply no reason to even consider a trade as a feasible possibility (via Twitter).

He argued that the Browns should only consider trading him under two circumstances, which is if they weren’t trying to compete or if they wanted to get Brandon Aiyuk, which doesn’t seem realistic right now.

What is the game plan for the #Browns with WR Amari Cooper? @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony don't see a trade being any part of this. https://t.co/EuQElYnMzx Hear the full segment here: https://t.co/8ToHXwmXmM pic.twitter.com/B16Nh9cGgf — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 17, 2024

With that in mind, he believes the likeliest scenario is that they will work something out to get something done for at least another season, and then move on from him and get their primary wide receiver in either the NFL Draft or free agency.

Truth be told, that makes the most sense.

The Browns know that they can compete for a Super Bowl as currently constructed, even if they’re not the strongest candidate out of the AFC.

However, they most definitely need Cooper out there for that to happen.

He was the best offensive player on the team last season and one of the most underrated players in the league.

So, if they’re going to get a deal done, they might as well get it done now and move on.

