Browns’ Offensive Line Had Impressive Performance In Week 12

The Cleveland Browns are navigating a challenging season at 3-8, but their recent Thursday night victory over the Steelers provided a much-needed spark of hope.

As they prepare to face the Broncos in Week 13’s Monday Night Football matchup, the team’s offensive line becomes a critical focal point of discussion.

In Week 12, the Browns’ offensive line demonstrated resilience against a formidable Steelers defense, creating just enough space for Jameis Winston to execute crucial plays.

According to the 33rd Team’s offensive line rankings for Week 12, Cleveland ranked 11th when accounting for pressure rate, sack rate, and time to throw metrics.

How every OL fared in Pass Pro in Week 12 🛡️@RootInsurance pic.twitter.com/611LvjdR0L — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 28, 2024

The Browns’ starting offensive line for Week 13 is expected to feature Germain Ifedi at left tackle, Joel Bitonio at left guard, Ethan Pocic at center, Wyatt Teller at right guard, and Jack Conklin at right tackle.

The departure of renowned offensive line coach Bill Callahan during the offseason marked the beginning of their challenges.

Jack Conklin’s five-week absence recovering from a knee injury and Jedrick Wills Jr.’s four-game sideline stint have further complicated the unit’s stability.

Week 11 brought additional complications when Dawand Jones, who had replaced Wills, suffered a fractured left fibula—requiring surgery and effectively ending his second consecutive season prematurely.

The lone bright spot came with Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller’s return in Week 8 after a month on injured reserve.

These persistent injuries and personnel changes have gradually eroded the offensive line’s once-formidable reputation.

What was previously considered a strength of the Cleveland Browns now represents a potential vulnerability as they navigate the remainder of the season.

NEXT:

Browns Legend Believes Deshaun Watson Signing Was 'Good Decision' At The Time