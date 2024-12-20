Analyst Questions If Browns’ Final 3 Games Mean Anything

The Cleveland Browns recently announced that they’ll be making a starting quarterback change starting in Week 16.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the start this weekend, potentially starting the last three games of the season for this team.

Thompson-Robinson is the Browns’ third starting quarterback this season, which indicates how things have gone for the Browns.

They have already dug themselves into a hole and hold one of the worst records in the NFL.

With that in mind, Dustin Fox asked a question that might be on a lot of fan’s minds in a recent segment on BetRivers Network.

“Is there anything we can gain knowledge wise about the team… about certain players?,” Fox asked.

Fox wonders if the last three games of the season mean anything at all for the Browns.

If they are looking to see what they have in certain players ahead of the 2025 season, playing their best possible lineup might be in their best interest.

But, if they are more interested in holding a strong position in the draft, they might want to pull the reins back, hoping to lose out.

Their schedule is difficult to round out the year, as they have the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens left on the docket.

These teams would be difficult to take down regardless, but losing these games is important if they aim to focus on 2025.

It will be interesting to see how Thompson-Robinson performs this weekend, and if he can rise to the occasion when given the opportunity.

