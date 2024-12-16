Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 16, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Questions If Kevin Stefanski Is The Right Coach For Browns

Analyst Questions If Kevin Stefanski Is The Right Coach For Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns watches his team during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ woes were on full display again on Sunday.

The loss to the Kansas City Chiefs exposed a glaring lack of discipline, which has been a major issue for most of the season.

That’s why Tony Rizzo isn’t so sure about Kevin Stefanski.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the renowned pundit claimed that as good a coach as Stefanski is, he may not be the guy they need right now.

He argued that this team needed a “butt-kicking” head coach.

He stated that they are undisciplined and unfocused, citing that they might need someone like a Mike Tomlin or Sean McDermott instead.

Truth be told, it’s hard to blame Stefanski for everything that went wrong this season.

He should be held accountable, and the coach should be blamed for some things, such as all the penalties and miscues.

Perhaps, however, Rizzo has a valid point there.

Plenty of fans are asking the team to replace Stefanski with Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel is one of the few available coaches and might be a legitimate upgrade over Stefanski.

Moreover, he fits that “butt-kicking” head coach mold Rizzo is talking about.

Even so, it doesn’t seem like the Browns will make significant changes in the offseason.

Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry will most likely stay.

Nevertheless, the margin for error will get significantly slimmer after how things went down for them this year.

NEXT:  Analyst Notes A Big Concern About Kevin Stefanski's Tenure
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation