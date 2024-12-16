Analyst Questions If Kevin Stefanski Is The Right Coach For Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ woes were on full display again on Sunday.

The loss to the Kansas City Chiefs exposed a glaring lack of discipline, which has been a major issue for most of the season.

That’s why Tony Rizzo isn’t so sure about Kevin Stefanski.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the renowned pundit claimed that as good a coach as Stefanski is, he may not be the guy they need right now.

"Stefanski is a good coach but maybe he's not the coach for this team," – @TheRealTRizzo on the state of the Browns. How much blame are you putting on Stefanski for this season? pic.twitter.com/ASGqTpOcKH — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 16, 2024

He argued that this team needed a “butt-kicking” head coach.

He stated that they are undisciplined and unfocused, citing that they might need someone like a Mike Tomlin or Sean McDermott instead.

Truth be told, it’s hard to blame Stefanski for everything that went wrong this season.

He should be held accountable, and the coach should be blamed for some things, such as all the penalties and miscues.

Perhaps, however, Rizzo has a valid point there.

Plenty of fans are asking the team to replace Stefanski with Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel is one of the few available coaches and might be a legitimate upgrade over Stefanski.

Moreover, he fits that “butt-kicking” head coach mold Rizzo is talking about.

Even so, it doesn’t seem like the Browns will make significant changes in the offseason.

Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry will most likely stay.

Nevertheless, the margin for error will get significantly slimmer after how things went down for them this year.

