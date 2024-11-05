Analyst Questions The Future Of Andrew Berry

During the offseason, the Cleveland Browns made a move for the first time since the franchise’s rebirth as it re-signed both head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

The move was a sign of stability for a franchise that has made four playoff appearances in the past quarter century.

It was also made as both Stefanski and Berry were in the final year of their previous contracts, and Cleveland was coming off its second postseason appearance in this duo’s tenure.

This year, however, has been the worst season yet under Berry, and questions have swirled over whether or not Stefanksi will be retained for 2025.

Analysts are now calling into question whether Berry will remain, too.

As the discussion on “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima” centered around the trade Berry made on Tuesday involving Za’Darius Smith, Lima questioned whether Berry would also be retained after this season.

“I think we’ve been having that serious discussion the last three weeks; I think most of Cleveland is now talking about whether or not Andrew Berry is good enough,” Lima said.

With the #Browns trade of DE Za'Darius Smith to the #Lions, @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony discuss what this means for GM Andrew Berry, inability to find a complementary player opposite Myles Garrett pic.twitter.com/MhNrhC1JcP — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 5, 2024

Lima said that the reviews have been mixed, noting that Berry’s responsible for drafting wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who is finally showing his abilities after the team traded away Amari Cooper earlier this season to the Buffalo Bills.

The analyst added that the longer Berry remains with the Browns, the more he is responsible for the roster it has each season.

Berry flipped Smith and a 2026 seventh-round selection for Detroit’s fifth-round choice in 2025 and the team’s 2026 sixth-round selection.

