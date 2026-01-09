Analyst Raises Big Concern About Browns, Mike McDaniel Rumors

As the Cleveland Browns continue to work through their head coaching search, one name that keeps surfacing is Mike McDaniel. On paper, it makes sense. McDaniel is widely viewed as one of the more creative offensive minds in football, and the Browns desperately need clarity and direction on that side of the ball. But not everyone is convinced it would be a good fit.

During a recent segment on 92.3 The Fan, Ken Carman raised a concern that many fans will likely agree with.

“If they sign Mike McDaniel, he speaks for the team all year,” Carman said. “The Browns have to think, who’s the guy your fans are gonna take seriously. I think he’s just gotta get the stink off him of what happened in Miami.”

@KenCarman on Mike McDaniel being a new possibility for #Browns

McDaniel’s reputation around the league is still strong, but his exit from Miami raises a lot of questions about him. The Dolphins collapsed after a promising start, missed expectations, and ultimately decided they needed a full reset. Fair or not, that ending follows him into every conversation now.

For the Browns, the organization just fired a head coach and is trying to establish trust with a frustrated fan base. Whoever takes over is not just installing an offense. He is becoming the face of the franchise at a time when patience is already thin.

The big concern about McDaniel is whether the players would immediately buy in. McDaniel’s personality is unique, and after what happened in Miami, some may question whether he is the stabilizing presence the Browns need right now. That does not mean he cannot succeed.

