Analyst Recalls What Browns Had To Endure Since Returning To The NFL

To say that Cleveland Browns fans have been through hell would be a massive understatement.

Ever since the team returned to play in 1999, they’ve struggled to find a sort of consistency at both head coach and quarterback, and that lack of stability has translated into a never-stopping mediocrity spiral.

And now that Johnny Manziel’s tell-all interview with Shannon Sharpe shed some light on his struggles, NFL analyst Warren Sharp took to Twitter to put in context just how much of a wild ride the Browns have been on since returning to the league.

the Johnny Manziel interview made me go back and look at the Browns starting QB history since reactivating… as well as their HC history and there is NO WAY someone cobbled together this madness for decades in good faith to try & win games I don't buy it (hug a Browns fan) pic.twitter.com/MRU9AG5LyP — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 22, 2024

Since 1999, the Browns have had 12 different head coaches, including one season with two head coaches.

Also, no one has been able to stay with the team for more than four seasons, with Kevin Stefanski set to become the longest-tenured coach in Browns history since their return next season.

Chris Palmer, Buch Davis, Terry Robiskie, Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzimski, Mike Pettine, Hue Jackson, Gregg Williams, Freddie Kitchens, and now, Stefanski have called the shots.

On top of that, they’ve had 38 different starting quarterbacks over that span, with just three seasons with one quarterback starting all the campaign.

Guys like Tim Couch, Ty Detmer, Doug Pederson, Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Trent Dilfer, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Ken Dorsey, Bruce Gradkowski, Colt McCoy, Jake Delhomme, Brandon Weeden, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Robert Griffin III, Josh McCown, DeShone Kizer, Baker Mayfield, Tyrod Taylor, Nick Mullens, Case Keenum, Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Joe Flacco, and Jeff Driskel have all started at least one game for this organization.

That’s just insane.