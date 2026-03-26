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Former Player Reveals What Went Wrong With Kevin Stefanski

Andrew Elmquist
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Former Player Reveals What Went Wrong With Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have gone through a lot of head coaches throughout their history. Some have been better than others, but none in the past 20 years have been able to cement a positive legacy for themselves within the organization. Kevin Stefanski is the latest example of this.

Stefanski’s career in Cleveland started hot, as he brought the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. He also won Coach of the Year twice, a sign that he was well-respected for the work he was doing with this team.

Unfortunately, the past two years left a lot to be desired, and winning eight games over that time span was never going to be enough to keep him around for the long term. Stefanski also had a reputation within the building of trying to be more friendly, and even friends with players instead of being their coach, which wasn’t received very well.

Former player Josh Cribbs talked about this on The Top Dawgs Show, indicating that Stefanski’s demeanor ultimately led to his downfall. He also mentioned that this style isn’t his cup of tea, and it doesn’t seem like the Browns’ current locker room appreciated it after a while.

“My problem with [Kevin] Stefanski was the hierarchy. As for players, men need to be led. Football’s the biggest team sport. I wouldn’t go as far as to say ‘pushover,’ but I don’t want my head coach to be my friend. He’s supposed to be my captain to lead us,” Cribbs said.

As Cribbs talked about, coaches are supposed to have an aura of sorts that surrounds them. They don’t have to be completely extreme like many have said of Bill Belichick, but good coaches need to have a commanding authority over their players. This is a massive difference from being overbearing and unfair, but there’s a firmness that comes with the right coaches.

Players know that the coach is in their corner, but when that coach gives a critique or instruction, there’s also a healthy fear of that coach to keep them in line. That certainly didn’t seem to be the case with Stefanski, and one can only hope that Todd Monken keeps his wits about him during this process.

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Andrew Elmquist
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Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

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