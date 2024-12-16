Graphic Shows Browns’ Chances Of Getting The No.1 Pick

The Cleveland Browns have gone through their fair share of struggles in the past.

As such, this team is pretty familiar with picking high in the NFL Draft.

That hasn’t been the case lately, though, as the Deshaun Watson trade cost them several first-round picks.

But now that the price has finally been paid and that, unfortunately, the Browns are once again near the bottom, they now have another shot at the No. 1 pick.

Chance to earn the No. 1 pick in the draft. Raiders would move up to ~14%, third-most likely, with a loss tonight. pic.twitter.com/sv8NN8hkrx — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 16, 2024

As Seth Walder shows on X, the Browns currently have a 2.9% chance of getting the first selection.

That would be their first No. 1 pick since Baker Mayfield.

If the season were to end today, the Browns would end up with the No. 7 selection.

Still, they’re projected to finish around the No. 5 pick once it’s all said and done and the order is set.

There are three games left in the season, and while the players will play hard and look to compete as hard as they possibly can, this team has no business winning another game.

Although they haven’t hinted at a desire to wave the flag – nor will they – the team needs to put itself in a position to get the best player possible, even if that means putting the fans through a little more suffering before the end of the season.

Hopefully, whoever they get will only help this team get better, as there’s a big need for an influx of young talent in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Analyst Questions If Kevin Stefanski Is The Right Coach For Browns