Analyst Reveals A Question That Kevin Stefanski Answered On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns found their way back to victory lane, sparked by Jameis Winston’s impressive performance in the team’s comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Winston, making his first start since Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury, delivered a stellar 334-yard, three-touchdown showing.

However, NFL analyst Nick Wilson offered a different perspective on the Browns’ triumph.

During his latest segment on “92.3 The Fan,” Wilson suggested the Ravens’ subpar performance played a significant role in the outcome, leading him to question what head coach Kevin Stefanski truly proved with Sunday’s victory.

His co-host Jonathan Peterlin didn’t hesitate to respond, pointing out, “That he (Kevin Stefanski) can win with just about anybody not named Deshaun Watson. And that Deshaun Watson was the bulk of the reason for why this thing was going downhill.”

.@NickWilsonSays: "What question, yesterday, did Kevin (Stefanski) actually answer with that win?"@JPeterlin: "That he can win with just about anybody not named Deshaun Watson. And that Deshaun Watson was the bulk of the reason for why this thing was going downhill." #Browns pic.twitter.com/TCu307X9NE — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 28, 2024

Winston’s journey to this moment started as Watson’s backup through the first six games of the season.

He even served as the emergency quarterback during their Week 7 loss to the Bengals.

The opportunity finally arrived when Watson suffered his Achilles tear and backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson injured his throwing hand.

In his Browns debut, Winston didn’t just win – he made history.

Setting a franchise record for passing yards in a first start, he orchestrated a game-winning drive capped by a touchdown pass to Cedric Tillman with just 59 seconds remaining, ending Cleveland’s five-game skid.

The Browns’ season has taken an unexpected turn, with Winston injecting new life into an offense that struggled under Watson’s leadership through the first seven weeks.

Despite their 2-6 record making playoff hopes dim, Winston’s explosive playmaking ability has brought renewed energy to Cleveland’s football scene, as evidenced by Sunday’s thrilling performance.

