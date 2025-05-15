Analyst Reveals Big Concern About Browns’ Schedule

The wait is over: We finally have the Cleveland Browns’ schedule for the 2025 NFL season.

All in all, it’s not as bad as it could’ve been, and the team will face some beatable clubs in 2025.

However, there’s a big catch.

Most of their ‘winnable’ games will be on the road, as they will host some tough competition at home.

That’s why NFL analyst Kelsey Russo isn’t so thrilled about their home schedule:

“While the Browns’ strength of schedule ranked 13th in the league, they face a tough home slate of games. Six of their opponents finished with winning records for the 2024 season. Five of those opponents also made the playoffs in 2024, as the Browns will host the Bills, Ravens, Steelers, Vikings and Packers. While the Browns will host the Vikings in London in Week 5, the game is counted as one of their nine games in 2025 as they serve as the home team,” Russo wrote.

That makes perfect sense, and having one home game overseas is never a positive, as it essentially takes away an actual home game.

Also, there’s an additional layer of complexity when it comes to playing international games.

It messes up the team’s and players’ preparation, and it can even have a big impact on the season’s outcome.

Even so, it’s way too early to make up excuses.

The group decision-makers and coaches know they can’t afford to go through another disastrous season.

They survived a three-win campaign in 2024, but it’s hard to believe that’s going to be the case again.

There’s no margin for error for Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry.

So, even though the team still lacks a quarterback, it will have to find a way to stay competitive and manage its business regardless of the context or the opposition.

